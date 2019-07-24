Bea Blevins Price Zimmer, 79, of Greeneville, TN, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home.
She was a member of Beyond Freedom Ministry.
Mrs. Zimmer is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Polly and David Rogers of Baileyton; son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Tammie Price of Greeneville; son-in-law, Eddie Atwell of Rural Retreat, VA; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, J.E. and Sarah Blevins of West Jefferson, NC; several nieces and nephews; aunt, Ruby Absher of West Jefferson, NC; and special friends, Helen Marshall, Robin Beamer and Anna Wykle.
She was preceded in death by her daughter: Kathy Price Atwell; husbands: Lester Price and Frank Zimmer; parents: Arlie and Vernie Blevins; mother: Nola Powers Blevins; brother: Harold Blevins.
The family received friends Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral Service Downtown & Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 1p.m.-4p.m. at Badger Funeral Home in West Jefferson, NC.
Interment was in Scott-Blevins Cemetery, following visitation with the Rev. Rodney Redick officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com
Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.