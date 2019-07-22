Betsy Thomas Woodruff, 76, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Wayne County, NC to the late Cooper and Edna Gurley Thomas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jimmy Thomas; and two nieces, Kim Thomas and Corey Thomas.
Betsy was a self-made woman, losing her father at a young age. She helped her mother and brothers run and maintain the family farm, put herself through college and traveled extensively through Russia and Europe. She loved animals and Iris flowers. She can be remembered as a person of high integrity and known for her kind heart.
She taught at Mountain View Elementary School and was awarded Teacher of the Year. After her retirement from the Ashe County School System, Betsy joined her husband Martin working at Shatley Springs Uptown Jewelry & Gifts on Jefferson Avenue in downtown West Jefferson. Betsy was active in the business community, being a past Board Member of the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce. She was a member of First Baptist Church in West Jefferson. She also loved her community and neighbors on her street, Baldwin Terrace.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Medi Home Hospice, Nurses, CNA’s and staff for the care they provided Betsy and also First Baptist Church of West Jefferson for their many prayers and support during her illness.
Funeral services will held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Dr. Michael Lea, the Rev. Ken Morris and Speaker Larry Rousseau. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m.-2 p.m., prior to the service at Badger Funeral Home.
Mrs. Woodruff is survived by: her husband, Martin Woodruff; her beloved cat, Tanner; one brother, Donald and wife Carolyn Thomas of Goldsboro, NC; sister in-law, Barbara Thomas of Goldsboro, NC; two nieces, Donna and husband Dr. David Graham of Asheville, NC Paula and husband Eric Foley of Fort Mill, SC; one nephew, Donnie Thomas of Chapel Hill, NC. Also surviving are several great nieces and nephews.
The family will respectfully request no food please.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Ashe County Sharing Center, PO Box 705, Jefferson, NC 28640 or to Ashe County Humane Society, PO Box 1776, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Words of remembrance of condolence may be viewed or sent to the family through our website www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home of West Jefferson, NC was entrusted with Mrs. Woodruff’s arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.