Mrs. Betty Lou Maye Lewis, better known to her family as “Betty Boop” age 72, of Warrensville, passed away Wednesday suddenly due to an accidental fall at her home.
Mrs. Lewis was born on September 27, 1948 in Ashe County to the late Bill Junior Maye and Thelma Miller Maye.
Mrs. Lewis is survived by her husband, Clarence Lewis; one son, Brad Lewis and wife Amy of West Jefferson; one foster-daughter, Chelsea Thompson of the home; three brothers, Benny (Maxine) Maye of Warrensville, Jerry (Kathy) Maye of Rugby, VA, and Ray Junior Maye of Warrensville; and three sisters, Judy Delp of Jefferson, Linda (Larry) Stanley of Warrenville, and Barbara (Rick) Woodie of West Jefferson. She was also preceded in death by a sister Donna Tucker of Elkin. Also surviving are two special nieces Shelia Trevathon of West Jefferson and Sharon Brookshire of Elkin, four special nephews; Benji Maye of Nathans Creek, Nathan Wagoner of West Jefferson, Kevin Maye of Elkin and Travis Stanley of Boone, NC.
Mrs. Lewis was a kind, caring soul. She especially loved children and spent many years of her life babysitting not only those in her family but neighborhood kids and many others throughout Ashe County and Virginia. She was a special person who always took the time to play, care, laugh, and listen. In fact, most of the children she kept would cry to stay with her when their parents came to pick them up, she demanded respect and when she told them to do something they knew she meant it. She was always fair and her love for the kids was always evident. Betty also loved to make quilts and do cross stitch especially in the winter time. She also loved to garden until she was no longer physically able to do so.
Mrs. Lewis loved her Lord most of all. She was saved at an early age and joined Oak Grove Baptist Church where she remained a faithful member until her death. Betty loved her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend. She always enjoyed family gatherings and special days out with her siblings. She had a lot of friends and always made you feel welcomed, loved, and comfortable in her home.
We are assured that Betty is resting in the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and that her joy will be eternal.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Boone Family Funeral Home with the Rev. George Grubb and the Rev. Tommy Dollar officiating. Burial followed in the Maye Cemetery.
The body lay in state on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., one hour prior to the funeral services.
Special singing by John and Dale Roten (two of Betty’s former kids which she kept).
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Oak Grove Mountain Union Baptist Church, PO Box 204, Warrensville, NC 28693.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.