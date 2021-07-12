Billy Dean Lambert, 80 of Grimesland, N.C., formerly of Jefferson, N.C., passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.
Mr. Lambert was born on June 5, 1941 in Ashe County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Eugene Lambert and Lucy Pearl Mullis Lambert Darnell, a twin sister, Betty Jean Dillard, and a brother, Tommy Eugene Lambert.
Mr. Lambert was a creative person. He was a woodworker who made grandfather clocks. He enjoyed quilting for the Salem Methodist Church’s Prayers and Squares group. He worked at Thomasville Furniture and then at Mountain View Elementary School Cafeteria. Mr. Lambert was a member of Bristol Baptist Church and also attended Eastern Pine Christian Church in Greenville, NC and Salem Methodist Church in Simpson, NC.
Mr. Lambert is survived by his wife, Mary Royal Lambert; son, Darrell Lambert and wife Deborah of Greenville, NC; brother, Gary Michael Lambert of Hays, NC; sister, Barbara Ann Hale of Sevierville, TN; also surviving are three grandsons, Zach Lambert, Luke Lambert, and Drew Lambert, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 4:30 pm on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 3:30 pm until 4:30 pm on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, 2101 Sardis Road North, Box 15, Charlotte, NC 28227 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Lambert's arrangements.