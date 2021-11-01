Blanche M. Wilcox Barker, left her earthly home to travel to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Lenoir Healthcare.
She was born in Ashe County to the late, Phillip Edgar and Emma Jane Severt Wilcox, on Monday, April 15, 1935, making her stay on this earth, 86 years, 6 months and 13 days.
Including her parents, she was preceded in death by, her first husband, Herbert Carter; her second husband, Shirley Barker; one brother, Herbert Wilcox; and two sisters, Francis White and Faye Green.
A strong, selfless and devoted Christian, Blanche loved the Lord dearly and attended Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church. In her spare time, she could be found volunteering at Ashe Memorial Hospital or working her green thumbs in her garden. She owned and operated Barker’s Trading Post in the old hotel in Downtown West Jefferson. Those that knew her can remember her fondly for her delicious fudge and 7up cake. Most of all, she was a loving and devoted mother and was excited to be a grandmother when that time came.
Left to cherish her memory are three daughters, Robyn Gilbert and husband Curt of Plymouth, Minnesota, Evelyn Carter of Fredericksburg, VA and Paige French of Manteo, NC; two grandchildren, Carter and Ginger Gilbert; one brother, Larry Wilcox and wife Theresa of Fredericksburg, VA; and cousin, Betty Wilcox of West Jefferson. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Lloyd Day. Burial will follow in Jefferson City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family respectfully request no food or flowers and suggest that you consider memorial contributions be made to Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church, P O Box 65 Jefferson, NC 28640.
