Mr. Blane Vannoy, 91, of Moravian Falls, N.C., formerly of Crumpler, N.C., passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the home of his daughter, Pamela.
Mr. Vannoy was born in Ashe County, N.C., on November 21, 1927, to Bower Blane and Maude Eller Vannoy.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Charlie and Reeves Vannoy of Ashe County; and one grandson, Tyler Vannoy Billings, of Wilkes County. Blane was a decorated Korean War Veteran and a skilled trucker, farmer, and avid businessman and family man.
Mr. Vannoy is survived by two sisters, Betty (Robert) Phipps, and Shirley Pennington, both of Crumpler. He is also survived by three sons, David and Keith Vannoy of Crumpler, and Joe (Carolyn) of Statesville, N.C. He is also survived by four daughters, Pamela (Steven) Williams of Moravian Falls, Trish (Brent) West of Wilkesboro, Wendy Vannoy of Millers Creek, and Amanda Winebarger of Ashe County. He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Boone Family Funeral home. The graveside memorial is to be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Eller-Vannoy Family Cemetery in Crumpler with the Rev. Michael Triplett and the Rev. Tim Canup officiating the 11:00 a.m., service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medi-Home Health and Hospice of Sparta, PO Box 1287, Sparta, NC 28675-1287. Condolences may be offered online at www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
