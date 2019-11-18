Mr. Bobbie Ray Howell, better known as Bob, 66, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away peacefully Thursday morning after a valiant battle with cancer on November 14, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Howell was born in Ashe County on April 27, 1953 to the late Walter Howell and Myrtle Jarvis Howell.
Bob served in the United States Army in South Korea during the Vietnam War. He was the owner and operator of Beaver Creek Grocery. He was an active member of the Masonic Fraternity serving as Junior Warden. He also served as treasurer for Ashe County Shrine Club for six years. Mr. Howell loved reading, movies about the Wild West and loved music. He was loved by many and was always willing to help anyone in their time of need. He was a loving father and grandfather and a friend to everyone.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Kum Sun Song Howell.
Mr. Howell is survived by two daughters, Bridgette Renkert and husband Harry Samuel Renkert, V of Holly Springs, and April Howell and Tyler Smith of Raleigh; his mother, Myrtle Jarvis Howell of West Jefferson; brothers, Carson Howell of West Jefferson, Dennis Howell of Wilkesboro, and Jimmy Howell of West Jefferson; sister Dony Miller of West Jefferson; granddaughters Sabrina and Summer Renkert, and several nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to Medi Home Health & Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days.
Visitation was on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 5 p.m. -7 p.m. at Boone Family Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Boone Family Funeral Home with the Rev. Chip Ritchie officiating with Masonic rites at the chapel. Interment followed in the Ashelawn Memorial Mausoleum with military rites.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 W. Farris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 and/or The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford 600 College Street, Oxford NC 27565.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
Commented