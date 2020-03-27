Bobbie Sue Ashby Miller, 86, resident of Peach Bottom, PA, and formerly of Parkesburg, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
She was the widow of the late Ellsworth "Bill" Miller who died in 1989. Born on August 19, 1933, she was the daughter of the late, Robert Ashby and Zella Blevins Ashby Roten.
She retired from Pocopson Home after 25 years where she worked as a unit clerk and nurse's aide. She enjoyed growing flowers, watching birds, listening to music, playing games, watching her soap operas and game shows, but nothing was more important to her than her family - both in the North and the South. She loved the mountains of North Carolina where she was born and especially enjoyed attending the annual Ashby/Roten Family Reunion weekends.
She is survived by her children, Karen Blackburn of Wilmington, DE; daughter-in-law Nancy Miller, Flowery Branch, GA; Randy Miller, husband of Debbie, of Bear, DE, Cathy Cogdill, wife of Donnie, of Peach Bottom, PA, and Robin McKenna, wife of Jeff, of Parkesburg, PA, grandchildren; Samantha Miller-Hall, of Landenberg, PA, Greg Miller of Landenberg, Matthew Cogdill, and wife Jackie, of Havre de Grace, MD, Phillip Cogdill of Willow Street, Drew McKenna of Alexandria, VA; Paige McKenna of Parkesburg, PA, and Gabrielle Hoffman of Port Penn, DE, great-grandchildren, Gia and Grayson Hall, Kendra, Wade, Kloe and Willow Miller; Mackenzie and Daniel Cogdill; James Hoffman; sisters, Billie Dare Reins Testerman of Laurel Springs, NC, Nita Jordan, wife of Carl of Bristol, VA, Dianne Ashby, of Centreville, VA, and Shirley Pierce, wife of Larry, of Reidsville, NC, brothers, Chrysler Ashby, husband of Margaret, of Greensboro, NC, and Russell Roten, husband of Yuriko Roten of Jefferson, NC.
She was preceded in death by a son, Garry Miller; and siblings, Clarence Ashby, Rhumell Ball, and Sherrill Roten.
Private funeral services will be held at Union Hill Cemetery in Kennett Square.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Bobbie Sue Miller to Pocopson Home-Activities Department; 1695 Lenape Road; West Chester, PA 19382.
