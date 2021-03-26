Bonnie May Russell, 75, of Warrensville, N.C., died Friday, March 19, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Russell was born April 7, 1945 in Hartford, CT to the late George and Marian Louisa May Russell. Bonnie was a member of Warrensville United Methodist Church and she was also active in AA and uplifted many people. She loved and cared for all her family and her fur babies. Bonnie had a wonderful sense of humor and had a great love and knowledge of herbal plants.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Badger Funeral Chapel by the Rev. Dennis Gray. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Mrs. Russell is survived by her husband, Raymond Bloniarz; daughter, Jessica Russell of West Jefferson; brother, Raymond “Bud” Russell of Laurel Springs; and granddaughter, Patricia Russell.
Memorials may be made to Warrensville Methodist Church, PO Box 187, Warrensville, NC 28693 or Shriners Hospital for Children, c/o Ashe Shrine Club, PO Box 244, Jefferson, NC 28640.
The family would like to thank Ashe County Sheriff’s Department, Ashe Medics and the staff of Johnson City Medical Center.
Condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.