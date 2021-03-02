Braxton Wayne Walker, infant son of Wayne and Brittany Walker, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Braxton was born February 25, 2021 in Forsyth County. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Walker; great grandfathers, Richard Tedder and Willard Walker; and aunt, Miranda Russell.
In addition to his parents, Wayne Harold and Brittany Michelle Roten Walker of Millers Creek; he is survived by his grandmothers, Betty Walker of Millers Creek, Christine Tedder of Morganton; grandparents, Mike and Candace Roten of West Jefferson; great grandmother, Joan Vestal of Boonville; great grandparents, J.R. and Bracel Roten of West Jefferson ; several aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Roten-Graybeal Family Cemetery in Ashe County. The family received friends at Miller Funeral Service from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Flowers accepted.
Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com.