Mrs. Brenda Equilla Shatley Maney, 72, of Crumpler, N.C., passed away Saturday afternoon, May 23, 2020 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
A public graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Russell Hart officiating.
Mrs. Maney was born in Ashe County on December 26, 1947 to the late Henry Mont and Myrtle Alston Kearley Shatley. Brenda was a member of Laurel Knob Baptist Church. She was always eager to learn and listen about the Lord and attend church. She sang often at church. She was a godly woman, a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother; she will be missed by all.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard (Dickie) Shatley; and a step son, Jeffery Maney.
Mrs. Maney is survived by her husband, John Maney; a daughter, Jennifer Hart and husband, Russell, of Crumpler; two step-sons, John Maney and wife, Cheryl, of Charlotte and Steve Maney of Rayford, NC; four grandchildren, Caleb Hart and fiancé, Christine Forsythe, of Crumpler, Ali Brown and husband, Kent, of Wake Forest, NC, Adam Goss and wife, Megan, of Lexington and Chris Maney, of Lexington; great grandson, Luke Goss, of Lexington also survive.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: The Good News Club, c/o Brenda Edwards, 1538 Nettle Knob Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.