Mrs. Brenda Lois Jones Bell, 65, of Lansing, N.C., passed Thursday morning at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Boone Family Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Shepherd and the Rev. Margaret Wannemacher officiating. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at West Jefferson City Cemetery.
The family received friends on Sunday from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. at Boone Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bell was born December 3, 1953 to John and Marilyn Alday Jones. Brenda enjoyed working outdoors in the flowers, and tubing the river with her family. She was a loving mother, daughter, grandmother, and will be missed by all.
She is survived by her two daughters, Marilyn Stanley and husband Randy of Lansing, and Leanne Bell of West Jefferson; one son, J.T. Galloway of West Jefferson; her mother, Marilyn Eller of the home; one sister, Sylvia Duncan and Tony Bare of Jefferson; a brother, Ben Jones of Purlear; six grandchildren, Brooke Galloway, Macie Stanley, Gavin Luttrell, Thomas Galloway, Hava Bell, and Austin Stanley; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers accepted, or memorials may be made to the family, C/O Boone Family Funeral Home, PO box 786, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of the arrangements.
