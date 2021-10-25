Brenda Lorraine Eastridge Patrick, 57, of Creston, North Carolina, peacefully passed away with family by her side on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center after a courageous battle against amyloidosis.
Brenda was born on Thursday, December 5, 1963 in Jefferson, North Carolina to the late Vaughn and Millie “Velma” Eastridge.
Brenda will be missed in the Little Laurel community where she resided her whole life. She worked as a seamstress for over 30 years. She enjoyed going to the dirt track with family to watch her brother and nephew race. She was always ready for a trip to the beach and called Topsail Island her “Happy Place.” But most of all, she loved reading the Bible and spending time with her family every chance she could. She greatly missed her husband, mother, father, sister and so many others who passed on before her and is now reunited with them in her new eternal home. Brenda will forever be loved and missed by all her friends and family.
In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Johnny Wayne Patrick; an infant sister, and sister, Frankie Walsh.
Those left to cherish her memories include her two daughters, Rachel Farmer and husband Johnny Farmer of Lansing, NC and Brittany Patrick of the home; granddaughter, Emmaline Farmer; three brothers, Joe Eastridge (Mildred) of Butler, TN, Jerry Eastridge (Linda) and Jeff Eastridge both of Creston, NC; two sisters, Mary Trivett (Ted) of Mountain City, TN and Regina Wilson of Creston, NC; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Mary Patrick of Creston, NC; sister-in-law, Melissa Williams of Creston, NC; brother-in-law, Jimmy Walsh of Creston, NC; several nieces and nephews; granddog, Jerico and a host of special friends.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 25, 2021 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed with Pastor Danny Farmer officiating. The graveside service and burial were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery (located on Little Laurel Road, Creston, NC). Pallbearers were Jeff Eastridge, Ryan Eastridge, Jason Faircloth, Josh Faircloth, Chris Williams, and Johnny Farmer.
Flowers or memorial donations made to the family will be greatly appreciated.
The family will receive friends at the home.
