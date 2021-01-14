Brenda Poe Roark, 70, of Laurel Springs, N.C., passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at Ashe Memorial Hospital after a long fight with cancer.
Mrs. Roark was born on Friday, May 19, 1950 in Ashe County to the late Gaither and Mary Elsie LaPrad Poe. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother and sister.
Mrs. Roark was a faithful member of Wagoner Baptist Church. She spent her entire life caring and doing for others.
Mrs. Roark loved her family and the Lord more than anything. She loved selflessly, beautifully, intently and wholly.
Mrs. Roark is survived by her devoted husband, Russell Roark of Laurel Springs; two daughters, Tamara and her husband Dean May of Waxhaw, NC; and Teresa and husband Gary Laws of Laurel Springs; four grandsons, Alex Laws of West Jefferson, Parker, Caleb and Trevor May of Waxhaw, NC; three sisters, Lucille and husband Johnny Simpson of Dunn, NC, Jeanette and husband Harold Morrison of Wilkesboro and Dianne Little of Crumpler; one brother, Darrell Poe and wife Darlene of Laurel Springs. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Ima Jean and husband Jay Harold Smith, Iva Dean and husband Stephen Fox, also one brother-in-law Roy Roark. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Wayne Jones. Burial followed in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends on Monday, January 4, 2021 from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm prior to the service at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
Flowers were accepted or memorials may be made to Wagoner Baptist Church or Gideons International.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mrs. Roark's arrangements.