Brian Borelle, 55 of West Jefferson, N.C., died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Borelle was born January 11, 1964 in Johnstown, PA to William and Mary Jane Downie Borelle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; girlfriend, Mary Miller, Mary's son, Nathan Osborne; and sister, Susan Borelle.
Brian fell in love with Ashe County and moved to the area in 1987. He was a member of New Creation Church and was employed at GE Aviation. Brian had a big heart and would help anyone in need. He loved being outdoors, fishing, kayaking, mountain biking and driving his Jeep.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Josh Hamby and the Rev. Steve Ashley. The family received friends from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m., on Friday, prior to the service at Badger Funeral Home.
Mr. Borelle is survived by his girlfriend, Autumn Morrison; sisters, Marcella Pebley, Rosemary Frampton, Donna Lovelace and Nancy Weimer all of PA; brothers, Tom Borelle and Scott Borelle both of PA; 10 nieces and four nephews also survive; special friends, Monte Ballou Jr., David Pickle Ball, Billy Pudge Hash and his extended family at GE Aviation; and dogs, Jack, Sadie and Katy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society c/o Donna Gentry, 305 Rayfield Acres Dr., West Jefferson, NC 28694 or National Down Syndrome Society, 8 E. 41st St., 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
Commented