Bruce Walter Dillard, age 84 of Glendale Springs, N.C., passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center.
He was born March 31, 1936 in Wilkes County. He has gone to live with Jesus and his dad, Bob Dillard, his mother, Effie Bard, sister, Leana Ellen Dillard, brothers, Bennie Dillard and Robert Dillard and great-grandson, Liam Gabriel Wood. He was a member of Glendale Springs Missionary Baptist Church. He operated Parkway Grocery for 36 years, along with his wife Marie. He will be missed but it is a comfort to know he isn’t sick anymore.
He leaves behind his wife of 64 years and 11 months, Marie Bare Dillard; daughter, Geraldine Roten and husband Fluff; son, Bruce Randall Dillard and wife Lori; grandchildren, Robert Mitchell Hart, Kirk Thomas Wood, Skylar Layne Dillard, Bruce Wiley Dillard, Bodie Reeves Dillard, Ella Louise Hart and Bruce Canaan Dillard; brother, Harold Lester Dillard; sister, Rose Marie Miller and very special sister-in-law, Georgia Bare. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Private funeral services were held at 1:00 pm, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Glendale Springs Missionary Baptist Church by Pastor Ricky Triplett. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
