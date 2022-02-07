Mr. Carl Sanford Key, better known as Sam, 78, of Crumpler, N.C., passed away Monday, January 31, 2022 at his residence.
A visitation was held on Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel. The family was not be present for the visitation.
Private burial was held at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Key was born in Ashe County on December 28, 1943 to the late Carl and Beulah Brown Key. He worked at Thomasville Furniture for many years and later retired from Leviton, where he worked in the maintenance department. Sam enjoyed gardening, growing his crops and furnishing his family and friends with them. He also enjoyed fishing with his grandson. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Dana Payne.
Mr. Key is survived by his wife, Hazel Goss Key; a daughter, Robin Burress (Edward), of Arden; three brothers, Reggie Key (Kay), of Creston, Dewey Key, of Creston and Bill Key (Tina), of West Jefferson; two sisters, Helen Cichuchi, of Myrtle Beach and Margie Roark, of Myrtle Beach; two grandchildren, Ed Burress (Pam), of New Haven, CT and Bailey Payne, of Fairview, NC; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, c/o Ronnie Sturgill, PO Box 1504, Jefferson, NC 28640.
