Carolyn Ann Shoemaker, 73 of Manchester, MD, formerly of Ashe, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Long View Health Care Center in MD.
Mrs. Shoemaker was born January 29, 1948 in Ashe County to the late Jake Ralph and Alice Beryl Jones Roland. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Haven Shoemaker Sr. Prior to her retirement, she had worked as a restaurant manager. She enjoyed playing bingo at the senior center.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Badger Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the Clint Gilley Cemetery.
Mrs. Shoemaker is survived by sons, Haven Shoemaker Jr. and wife Patty of Hampstead, MD and Kenneth Shoemaker Sr. of Manchester, MD; brothers, James Roland of Perryville, MD, Jerry Roland and Scott Roland both of Warrensville; grandchildren, Haven Shoemaker III of Hampstead and Kenneth Shoemaker Sr. of Myrtle Beach. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
