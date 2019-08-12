Mr. Casey Hardy, of Kannapolis, N.C., beloved son and brother passed away at the young age of 26, on Sunday, August 4, 2019.
Casey was born May 7, 1993, the son of Tina and Jay Hardy of Ashe County, N.C., where he spent most of his young life.
Casey had a deep passion for music and playing his guitar. He had a tremendous amount of pride in his new roofing business and never missed an opportunity to work. Casey's positive outlook and witty sense of humor lit up everyone who crossed his path.
His loving Mamma, Tina M. Hardy; sister, Kayla Hardy and his nephew, Kevin Jay Gates, survive Casey. He also leaves behind his grandmothers, Patricia Mahaffey and Sallie Edwards and his grandfathers, Wilson Edwards, Paul Hardy and James Mahaffey, along with aunts and uncle, Charity Hardy, Michelle Edwards and Greg Treadway. Also surviving him are several additional aunts, uncles, cousins and many loving friends, including his dear friend, Ashley Hamilton; and special niece, Emily Hardy.
The family will receive friends at the old Ashe County family home on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 3:00pm.
