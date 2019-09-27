Cathy "Cat" Furr Smith, 65, passed away at her home in Crumpler, N.C., on September 18, 2019.
Cathy was born on June 27, 1954 and was raised in Charlotte, NC. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Hallie Furr of Charlotte, NC.
Cathy is survived by her loving husband, Stan Smith of Crumpler, NC; her daughter, Monica McCall of Charlotte, NC; and two grandchildren; Nicholas McCall and Alexander Davis, both of Charlotte, NC. Along with a host of family and friends.
Cathy was a loving wife and mother. She dedicated most of her life to helping the sick in her work in the medical field for almost 30 years. She was proud to work alongside of several cardiologist and coworkers in multiple Heart Catheterization Labs. After leaving the medical field, she became a business owner with her husband Stan when they opened Knuckleheads Bar in Charlotte, NC.
After moving to the mountains of North Carolina, she was able to focus on the things she loved most: her dogs, her crafts, her family and riding on the open road with her husband. Her free and fierce spirit will be sorely missed by her family, friends and those who had a chance to know her.
Cathy's wish to be cremated will be carried out by Badger Funeral Home in Jefferson, NC. A memorial service for all family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Ashe County Park in Jefferson, NC (Ashe Park Rd., Jefferson, NC 28640, Russ Blevins Shelter).
