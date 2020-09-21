For those who contend the health gurus don't know everything about a long, full life, let Cecilia Jackson Peet be your champion.
Fan of Little Debbie Cakes over kale shakes, devotee of slot machines over treadmills, Cecilia logged 86 years on this planet by eating what she wanted, stubbornly spending the better part of every day in her recliner, never losing her sense of humor and fiercely loving her family. She died Sunday, September 20, at Margate Rehabilitation Center in Jefferson, NC.
Born January 26, 1934, she grew up in Dickson, TN with her parents Dr. L.C. and Margaret Jackson. Cecilia graduated from Webster University and began her teaching career in Florida where she met and married Bob Peet in 1956. The union produced five children by 1968 when the family made a drastic change of scenery, relocating from Ft. Myers, Florida to Todd, North Carolina. A sixth child joined the clan in 1969.
Cecilia adapted to snow, snaky roads, and mountain culture quickly, taking a job in 1970 teaching third grade at Lansing Elementary School, commuting 25 miles each way with a carfull of her own children and the occasional sleepover kid. She remained at Lansing until her retirement when she and Bob moved to Boone, NC where she remained for many years after Bob's death in 1996. In her retirement, Cecilia enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, traveling to Cherokee for the slot machines, and annual trips to the beach. But what she most loved was having her large, extended family around for big cookouts and holidays.
Cecilia's oldest son, Bobby, preceded her in death. She is survived by daughters, Susie White of Raleigh, Terri Robbins of Lenoir, Amy Whisnant of Ennice, NC; sons Steve Peet of Greensboro, John Peet of Granite Falls, 12 grandchildren and six great grandchildren, and another on the way.
The family plans a private, graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Blowing Rock where Cecilia will rest next to her beloved Bob. A family picnic will follow, with a variety of Little Debbie Cakes on the menu.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that any remembrances be directed to the Lost Province Center for the Cultural Arts in Lansing, NC https://lostprovincearts.org/donate.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mrs. Peet's arrangements.