Charles Dayton "C. D." Miller, 96, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on July 15, 2021 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland.
Born in Laurel Springs, North Carolina, he was the son of George Dewey and Jennie (Viers) Miller and husband of 73 years to his loving wife, Lillie Frances (Fowler) Miller. In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by his sister, Louise Farrington (Robert) and nephew Mark; niece, Lisa Ray Miller of Bel Air, and many close cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his adopted nephew, Frank Wayne Fowler, Jr. and his brother, Ray Miller (Eleanor).
Charles Miller was a veteran of the U.S Navy. Formerly of Ashe County, North Carolina, he lived in Harford County most of his life, and returned to North Carolina each summer where they had a second home. He was a licensed pilot previously owning a Piper P-38 making many Sunday morning breakfast trips to Lancaster. He owned and operated C.D. Miller Lumber Company in Maryland until he retired.
Until recently, Charles was a very active Mason of Stephenson Lodge #135 of Darlington, Maryland. He was a Past Master of the Lodge in 1974, and the Deputy Grand Lecturer for the Grand Lodge of Maryland and traveled throughout the state, visiting many other Masonic Lodges and mentoring fellow/future Masons. He was also a member of the Boumi Shriners participating in many parades with his beloved 1931 Chevrolet He was bestowed the high honor of the 33rd degree in the Scottish Rite, and most recently received his 50-year pin for years of membership.
Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m.
An additional visitation will take place at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in Dublin, Maryland on Thursday, July 29 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a service to follow at the church at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in Senter Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Crumpler, North Carolina on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Elder John Jackson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Missionary Church, 3135 Doblin Road, Street, MD 21154 Stephenson Lodge #135, PO Box 500, Darlington, MD 21034 or the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
