Chessie Cox Eldreth, 90, of Creston, N.C., died Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Eldreth was born December 9, 1930 in Ashe County to the late Robert Edgar and Ester Mayberry Cox. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by brothers, Leonard Carl Cox and Roger Lee Cox; grandson, Michael Dale Eldreth; and husband, Johnny Dale Eldreth.
Before her stroke in 2015, Mrs. Eldreth enjoyed gardening, canning, flower gardening and her church family. She retired from Sara Lee after 30 + years. She made many friends there and would meet with them when she went shopping. She enjoyed her family and she looked forward to Sunday dinners with all her family. She was a wonderful neighbor and was always willing to help anyone in her community.
Private graveside services were held in the Cox Cemetery on December 30, 2020 by the Rev. Kirby Herman and the Rev. Nathan Herman.
Mrs. Eldreth is survived by her daughter, Linda Wilson and husband Louie of Creston; her son, Rob Eldreth of West Jefferson; brothers, Loyd Cox and wife Lois and Walter Cox and wife Roda all of Creston and Bill Cox and wife Kaye of Warrensville; sister, Lillian Calhoun and husband Earl of Crumpler; and special uncle Leonard “Lane” Cox of Creston. Three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers appreciated or memorials may be made to Big Laurel Mennonite Church or Pond Mtn. Volunteer Fire Dept.
