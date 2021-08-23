Chester William Howell, 96 of West Jefferson, N.C., died Friday, August 20, 2021 at Margate Health & Rehab Center.
Mr. Howell was born April 7, 1925 in Ashe County to the late John and Nettie Neaves Howell. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Mable McNeill Howell, his second wife, Madeline Eldreth Howell, one brother, Donlie Howell and three sisters, Nona Brown, Clara Blevins and Edith Mahala.
Mr. Howell was a faithful member of Greens Chapel Baptist Church as long as he was able, serving as a deacon for many years. One of his greatest enjoyments was playing the guitar and singing hymns. His Christian love was expressed to many and he was loved by all in the community. As a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he will be greatly missed.
Mr. Howell is survived by, his daughter, Wilma Mikeal and husband David of Lansing and his son, Roger Howell and wife Patricia of Louisville, KY. Five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Badger Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Jimmy Eldreth and the Rev. Lloyd Day. Burial followed in the Howell Hill Cemetery. Mr. Howell lay in state on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Badger Funeral Home, one hour prior to the service. The family was not be present during this time.
Flowers were appreciated or memorials may be made to Howell Hill Cemetery Fund c/o David Brooks; 2175 Bart Hurley Road, Lansing, NC 28643.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home in West Jefferson, North Carolina has been entrusted with Mr. Howell’s arrangements.