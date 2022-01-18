Clifton Junior Reece, 93, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at his home in West Jefferson, N.C.
Born December 19, 1928 at Caretta WV, he was a son of the late William H. and Hettie G. Reece. He attended Calvary Freewill Baptist Church in Jefferson. Clifton retired after working more than thirty years as a coal miner throughout West Virginia and Virginia. He was an ordained minister in the Wesleyan Methodist church, and spent several years as pastor or assistant pastor at churches in Southwest Virginia. He greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends but his passion was sharing his love for the Lord with everyone he met. He spent much of his time with the Lord in intercessory prayer for others.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois Rutherford Reece; daughter, Lynn Reece Huffman; and sisters, Deanna Wright and Helen Irene Edwards.
He is survived by his wife, Maxine Reece of West Jefferson; daughter, Kathryn Reece Morris and husband Matthew of Princeton WV; sons, Morris D. Reece and wife Jennifer of Salem VA, and Michael C. Reece and wife Bertha of Muncy PA; step-children, Harvey Arnold and Wilma Granados; brothers, Douglas Reece of Patrick Co VA, Kenneth Reece of Dugspur VA and Donald Keith Reece of Chesney SC; granddaughters, Danelle Cressinger, Lynnette Wallace, Amanda Reece and Nicole Huffman Hall; grandson, Adam Reece, and special step-great granddaughter Arianna; four great granddaughters, six step-grandchildren, and three step-great grandchildren.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Calvary Free Will Baptist Church in Jefferson NC, to be followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Michael Reece officiating. Graveside committal will be done at a later date.
Those attending are asked to practice safety and to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Calvary Baptist Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 34, Glendale Springs, NC 28629 or to the donor’s choice.
