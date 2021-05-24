Clint Edward Gilley better known as “C.E.,” 79 of Warrensville, N.C., passed away, Saturday, May 22, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Gilley was born in Ashe County on Sunday, April 5, 1942 to the late Clint R. and Eula Mae Riddle Gilley. He was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. C.E. ran Gilley’s General Store after his father’s passing until the store closed, then he co-founded Chiefs Fire and Rescue, and operated it until his retirement. He was a member of Warrensville Volunteer Fire Department, serving as Chief for 30 years and was one of the first certified EMT’s in Ashe County. C.E. was active in the community serving as a member of the North Carolina Fire and Rescue Association and a member of the Ashe County Board of Education.
Mr. Gilley is survived by his wife, Reba Roberts Gilley; one son, Eric Gilley and wife Kristy of Warrensville; one daughter, Phyllis Gilley of Miller’s Creek; one brother, Harold Gilley and wife Dot of Troutman; one granddaughter, Jennifer Eller; two great-grandchildren, Callie Eller and Delilah Eller; one step-granddaughter, Lauren Potter and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Dwight Shepherd and the Rev. Larry Shepherd. Private graveside services will be in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., prior to the service at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, P.O. Box 12, Warrensville, NC 28693.
