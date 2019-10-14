Clinton Lewis, "Lou" to his friends, was born in the mountains near Boone, NC on April 4, 1938, and left this earth on October 4, 2019 after a battle with Leukemia.
He had family and friends that stretched from Alabama to the Carolina Mountains. He was a capable carpenter who built his own home and loved to garden and go fishing.
Lou enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1958 and proudly served our country in Okinawa until his honorable discharge in 1964. Upon his return, he started a career as an AC and refrigeration repairman, but his greatest lifelong passion was trading in antiques and unique items. He was fondly referred to by his friends and family as a collector of all things. Lou was also a prankster and was well known for pulling gags that just might include a rubber finger or an artificial leg.
Lou is survived by his daughter, Renee Harp; his son, Mike Lewis; his granddaughter, Jacqui; his devoted companion, Bo Diddley; as well as many friends.
The family will receive friends at Badger Funeral Home, on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Words of remembrance or condolence may be viewed or sent to the family through our website www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with Mr. Lewis arrangements.
Commented