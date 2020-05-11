Mrs. Colleen Taylor Weaver, 87, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at her home.
Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, a private service will be held for the immediate family.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Mrs. Weaver was born in Ashe County on February 22, 1933 to the late Edward Foster and Carrie Hardin Taylor. She retired from Leviton Mfg. Company. Colleen was a charter member at Friendly Grove Baptist Church. In 2008, she started working for the Foster Grandparent Program. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister; she will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Earl Weaver; a son, Joe Weaver; a brother, Allen Taylor; two half-brothers, Glen and Russell Taylor; and two half-sisters, Ruth Hardin and Lozelle Hardin.
Mrs. Weaver is survived by four sons, Jim Weaver and wife Kathy, of Warrensville, John Weaver and wife, Kimbra, of West Jefferson, Jeff Weaver and wife, Ellen, of Warrensville and Jerry Weaver and wife, Pam, of Warrensville; two brothers, Mack Taylor of West Jefferson and Ron Taylor of West Jefferson; six grandchildren, Andrew Weaver, Joe Weaver, Jake Weaver, Joni Younkers, Whitney Weaver and Jennifer Weaver; five step-great grandchildren; Brier, Tristen, Alexis, Ava, and Micaelyn; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendly Grove Cemetery Fund, 444 Buck Mountain Road, West Jefferson, NC 28694 or to Foster Grandparent Program, PO Box 605, Jefferson, NC 28640.
