Conard Houston Mash, 82 of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Mash was born on February 8, 1939 in Ashe County to Paul and Roye Hurley Mash. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Angela Ball; and two brothers, Hubert Mash and Bradley Mash.
Mr. Mash was a member of North Beaver Baptist Church. He served in the Army during Vietnam. He enjoyed going to the beach and fishing with friends. He retired from Wilkes Telecommunications after 40 years. He also retired from Lifestore Bank after working there 11 years.
Mr. Mash is survived by his wife, Janell Mash; brother, Forest Mash of West Jefferson; four sisters, Reba Bare of West Jefferson, Wanda Swaim of Hamptonville, Barbara Baldwin of West Jefferson, and Leona Johnson of Wilkesboro; two grandchildren, Brandy Damico of Seminole, Florida and Brian Williams of Lansing; three great-grandchildren, Kayli Williams of Jefferson, Maddox Williams and Jace Williams, both of Lansing; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Rick Miller. Entombment will follow in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum of Prayer with military rites.
The body will lie in state from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.
Pallbearers will be Tony Mash, Scott Mash, Guy Mash, Bobby Mash, Donnie Mash, Michael Mash, Travis Mash, and Nathaniel Mash.
The family respectfully requested no food or flowers please. Memorials may be made to North Beaver Baptist Church, in care of Jessica Yearick, 278 Country Mtn. Lane, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Mash's arrangements.