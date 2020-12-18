Cora Ruth Rash Clark, better known as Ruth, 90, of Lansing, N.C., died December 16, 2020 at Ashe Assisted Living.
Mrs. Clark was born January 29, 1930 in Ashe County to the late James and Blanche Lewis Clark. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Estel Rash, Grace Rash, Delmer Rash and Ozella Duncan.
Her hobbies were cooking, sewing, crocheting, furniture refinishing and spending time with her cats. She loved her family very much and will be greatly missed.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 19, 2020 in the Kemp Lewis Cemetery by the Rev. Dr. Jim Rash.
Mrs. Clark is survived by her son, Bill Clark and wife Cathy of Lansing; grandchild, Carmen McGee and husband Marty; and great-grandchildren, Mara Hall, Cassie McGee, Caitlin McGee and Oliva Maund. Several nieces and nephews also survive
Due to the pandemic the family respectfully request no food, flowers or visitors please.
Memorials may be made to Generations, Ashe Senior Center, 180 Chattyrob Ln., West Jefferson, NC 28694.
On line condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.