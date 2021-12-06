Mr. Dale Sheets, 60, of Laurel Springs, N.C., passed away Monday morning, November 29, 2021 at Lake Norman Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Russell Sheets and the Rev. Jospeh Kesserling officiating. Burial followed in the Transou Community Cemetery.
The family received friends on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Boone Family Funeral Home.
Better known to all as Dale. Loving husband, son, brother, uncle, and father. He loved his wife and family more than life itself and was abundantly proud of his nephews. Dale was the strongest, kindest, most loving man that anyone could ask for. He never met a stranger, and would jump at the chance to help anyone and everyone out every opportunity he got. He took great pride in helping others.
He was a farmer, mechanic, and a teacher, and by teacher I mean he was always willing to share the infinite amount of knowledge he had with anyone who was willing to learn. His passion was farming and teaching others everything he knew about farming. To say he will be missed would be an understatement, the world will never know a better man than he, and the community will forever weep at the loss of such a man. He’s in God’s hands now, and we know he’s watching over us. We can only strive daily to be more like the man he was. More kind, more loving, and more giving It’s not a goodbye, because we know we shall see him again one day.
Dale is preceded in death by his grandparents; Gordon and Mable Sheets and Henry and Ida Smith.
Mr. Sheets is survived by his wife, Gail Roten Sheets; a daughter, Jenni Bryant and fiancé Jared Sells, of Laurel Springs; his mother & step father, Doris & Carl Vowell, of Mississippi; a sister, Reinette Foster and husband Eddie of Louisiana; one great niece, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Pallbearers were Clint Foster, Corporal Aaron Foster, Todd Greene, Alex Addison, Jared Sells, Will Miller, Paul Payne, and Kelly Clontz.
Memorials may be made to Transou Community Cemetery, 815 Peak Church Road, Laurel Springs, NC 28644.