Mr. Dannie H. Roten, 79, of Millers Creek, N.C., passed away Thursday morning, April 2, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Boone Family Funeral Home with the Rev. Russell Sheets and the Rev. Ralph Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Roten was born in Wilkes County, N.C., on March 26, 1941 to the late Harrison and Chessie Wingler Roten. Dannie worked for 35 years and retired from Skyline Skybest Telephone. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and will be missed by all.
Dannie is survived by his wife of 59 years, Vickie Miller Roten; two sons, Keith Roten and wife, Angela of Lansing, and Craig and Sherry Roten of Millers Creek; two daughters, Gail Sheets and husband, Dale, of Laurel Springs, and Penny Roten of Millers Creek; three brothers, Ray Roten and wife, Joann, of North Wilkesboro, Wade Roten and girlfriend, Cathy, of North Wilkesboro, and Jim Roten of Kingsport, TN; two sisters, Betty Roberts and husband, Wayne, of North Wilkesboro, and Clyde Roten of Glendale Springs; four grandchildren, Alex, Alexis, Brooklyn, and Breanna; and also his dog, Lucky.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital-Memorial, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
