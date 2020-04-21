Mr. Danny Michael Hart, 64, of Laurel Springs, N.C., passed away April 5, 2020 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
He was born May 12, 1955 to the late Alan Hart and Louise Day Hart.
Private graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Transu United Methodist Church Cemetery in Laurel Springs, NC.
Danny was a devoted and loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed collecting antiques and spending time with his best friend, his dog Coco.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Hart and Louise Day Hart.
He is survived by one daughter, Tina Hart of Jefferson; one son, Michael Hart (Jessica) of Durham, NC; four grandsons, Luke Rupard of Jefferson, Jackson Ham and Braxton Ham of Lansing, and Harrison Hart of Durham, NC; a brother, David Hart (Michelle), of West Jefferson; and a sister, Cathy Pierce (Vel), of West Jefferson.
Also surviving are several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Heart Association.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
