Dara Spaulding Eddins went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the UNC Hospice House in Pittsboro, N.C.
Dara was born in Fleetwood, North Carolina and lived in Ashe County until moving to Chatham County in 1957 and met and married her beloved Jimmy. She worked in the home and was an active member of Chatham United Methodist Church in Moncure. Her most treasured roles were that of sister, wife, mother, and MawMaw.
Dara was a kind and gentle woman. She enjoyed spending time with family, listening to music, being outdoors, visiting her home in the mountains and being a caretaker of Gods animals. She always treasured her time with family and friends.
Dara was born November 17, 1939 to the late Austin and LaVon Spaulding. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Eddins; and sister, Esta Smith. Survivors include sons, Jimmy Jr., Tracy, Ronald and wife, Tammie; grandchildren, Moli and Nathan. Other survivors include sister, Trema Carroll of Pittsboro; brothers, Conrad Spaulding of Cocoa Beach Fl., and Edwin Spaulding of Foxfire Village, N.C.
Services will be held on Friday at 11 am at the Chatham United Methodist Church in Moncure, North Carolina. Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 before services begin.
Memorials may be made to the UNC Hospice House 287 East St, #221, Pittsboro, NC 27312, or the CoolWater Cowboy Church Sunday School Building Fund, 1852 Asbury Church Road, Sanford, NC, 27330.
The family wishes to express sincere gratitude for all the love and support provided during this tragedy.
Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com
Donaldson Funeral Home & Cremation is honored to serve the Eddins family.
Commented