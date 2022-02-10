David Albert Osborne, son of the late Joyce Hash Osborne and Carl Osborne, died at his home on February 8.
He came into the world on August 7, 1964 to an eagerly awaiting crowd of cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents on his Osborne side, and as the first and only grandson on the Hash side. David was on the go, making friends and mischief from the start. He truly never knew a stranger—even in the combat zone of Iraq—and made the world brighter and happier for those around him. He had a huge heart and a generous spirit.
David grew up with his sisters in Creston, attending Riverview Elementary School and graduating from Northwest Ashe High School, where he was awarded the certificate for “Most Appreciative” by the Cafeteria Staff. One of David’s loves, along with friends and family, was food—going so far as to build his own grill—and his cooking was one of the many ways he showed people he cared.
He also had a great love of all things mechanical and from the time he was able, he was disassembling things, ranging from his crib to his sister Rachel’s brand-new 8-track player, to bicycles. When he wasn’t working, he could be found tinkering with any number of cars, and especially liked the muscle cars of his youth.
David was a hard worker, known for his dependability and integrity. He lived up to the adage that “Saturday’s child works hard for a living”, working in tobacco when he was young and taking his first payroll job with what was then G&R Builders (later Ashe County Building Supply) when he was still in high school. He worked for G&R many years, for Faw Recapping Service, Mike Neaves Trucking, and for GE Aviation, playing pranks on co-workers and making friends along the way. He enjoyed building things especially alongside his late grandfather Albert Hash and his late aunt Audrey Ham in his grandfather’s basement workshop. He built several musical instruments including a banjo and dulcimers, along with pieces of furniture and many jewelry boxes.
He served briefly in the Army in the late 1980's and later in the 1450th National Guard Unit. His family was enormously proud of his service. David served with the Guard for years during multiple enlistments, including a deployment to Iraq. Many lasting friendships were formed in the Guard, and he thought of those he served with as brothers and sisters. They continued to support him after his health declined, making visits on birthdays and at Christmas.
The thing David was most proud of was his family. He and his wife Glenda were devoted to each other and built a wonderful life together on Helton Creek, where he resided at the time of his passing.
David is survived by his wife, Glenda Osborne (of the home); his father, Carl Osborne; his children, Thomas Mahaffey, Villa Main, Tabatha Osborne, David “Davey” Osborne (wife, Melissa), Kai Osborne (husband, Dorian), Kayra Osborne, Benjamin Osborne; and his sisters, Rachel Norris (husband, Robbie), and Carla Osborne (husband, Tim Clark). He is also survived by one great grandson, five grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, aunts and a large group of friends.
While we are all deeply saddened by his passing, David would want us to smile and carry on. Services will be announced. In memory of David, be kind to someone. Donations may be made to the Mountain Home VA center in Johnson City, TN or to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home & Crematory to help offset expenses.
