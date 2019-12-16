David Allen Kiser, 76, formerly of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away at his home in Tate, GA on December 4, 2019.
David was born on October 15, 1943 in Jefferson City, Tennessee to James Luther Kiser and Beulah Reeves Kiser.
David was very involved in Native American affairs and activities. He was supportive of the Metis nation and was known to them by the name Red Turtle.
He is survived by his sister, Katherine Kiser McGrady and her husband Roger McGrady of Wilkesboro, NC.
Private services will be held in Georgia and North Carolina.
Mr. Kiser leaves behind a legacy of love and friendship. He was loved and respected by his many friends and tribe members.
