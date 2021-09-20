Mr. David Allen Lewis, 51, of Stony Point, N.C., passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Davis Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
David was born August 10, 1970 in Chester County, PA, the son of Wanda Morgan Arnold and the late William “Bill” Wayne Lewis.
He was a master upholster and was of the Baptist faith. He loved hunting, fishing, shooting pool but, most of all, he loved his grand babies.
Including his mother, Wanda Morgan Arnold and step-father, Curtis Arnold of Jefferson, NC, those left to cherish and honor his memory include: brother, Daniel Lewis (Megan); nephews, Dyson and Braxton; his fiancé, Lora Farley and her children, Justin (Allison), Christopher (Haley), Tyler; four grandchildren, “a very special grandchild” Aiden, Adalynn, Sebastian, Stella; aunts and uncles, Steve Morgan (Wanda), Sharon Poirier, Linda Weir (Donnie), Gordon Morgan (Missy), Brenda Meddars all of Florida, Robert Lewis (Shirley), Denver Lewis (Patsy) all of Ashe County; very special friends, Keith Sweet, Todd Beckham; numerous cousins, and endless number of friends and loved ones.
Due to Covid a Celebration of Life Service will be held a later date.
Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.
