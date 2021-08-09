David Howard Call, a Wilkes County, N.C., native who lived his life in the service of others, passed away unexpectedly at his Ashe County home on Aug. 4, 2021 at the age of 61.
A devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend, protector and mentor, Mr. Call was born Sept. 1, 1959, the son of the late Howard Hubert and Connie Lucille Scott Call.
He leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend, Linda Call; sons, Cody David Call of Jefferson and Jed Cockrell (Jenny) of North Wilkesboro; daughter, Laura Bonifacio (Al) of Chapel Hill; sisters, Donna Call Watts and Lynne Call Cox (Larry), both of Wilkesboro, and five grandchildren, Mallory Cockrell and Emilio, Sebastian, Sophia and Rizal Bonifacio.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Call was preceded in death by his brother, Hubert Dennis Call.
A much-loved, respected, decorated, career-law-enforcement professional, Mr. Call was retired from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation. He served his last five years there as Special Agent-in-Charge of the Northwestern District. Most recently, he was head of the Mooresville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit until deciding to seek much-deserved respite in the North Carolina mountains, a place he always called home.
While his resume showcases his leadership in investigating domestic terrorism, homicides, officer-involved shootings, law-enforcement corruption, excessive force and drugs, Mr. Call was best known for his servant’s heart and his ability to forge genuine, trusting, caring relationships with people.
Despite seeing the darkest side of humanity most of his life – or perhaps because of it – Mr. Call saw the authentic goodness in people, and he was the first to pitch in and help someone, any hour of the day or night, no questions asked.
His heart loved, and it loved big.
It’s fitting, perhaps, that his heart is what sent him Home.
Mr. Call was a member of First Baptist Church in West Jefferson.
A service to honor and celebrate his life was held outdoors at Scenic Memorial Gardens, 545 Moravian Falls Rd., Wilkesboro at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8. The Rev. Dr. Michael Lea officiated. The funeral service was live streamed: https://www.facebook.com/ReinsSturdivant
The family received friends during a viewing just before the funeral, from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m., also at Scenic Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers were Cody Call, Jed Cockrell, Ty Watts, Brian Call, Al Bonifacio, Daniel Prevette, Cesar Gutierrez and Shawn Elliott.
In addition to flowers, memorials can be made to Badges of Ashe, PO Box 112, Jefferson, NC 28640. Or donate online @PayPal.me/.badgesofashe.
The family is requiring that a face covering be worn to attend the viewing or service.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home is serving the Call family.