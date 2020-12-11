David Wayne Miller, 60 of Creston, N.C., died on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Miller was born on July 24, 1960 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Walter Cecil and Wilma Grace Powers Miller. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and with his grandbabies.
Mr. Miller is survived by his wife of 40 years, Teresa Testerman Miller; one son, Jeremiah Miller of Creston; two daughters, Monica Miller of West Jefferson and Angela Miller (Anthony Occhipinti) of Boone; one brother, Cecil Miller of Wilkesboro; also surviving are two grandchildren, Sheyanne and Alex, one nephew and one great-nephew.
Funeral services for Mr. Miller will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Seby B. Jones Cancer Center, 338 Deerfield Road, Boone, NC 28607.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Mr. Miller's arrangements.