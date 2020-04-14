Dawn Sheets Johnston, 70, of Hickory, N.C., formerly of Purlear, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Wilkes Health and Rehab Center.
She was born December 7, 1949 in Ashe County to James Clayton and Ruby Chauncey Sheets. Dawn attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Wilkesboro and retired with the Wilkes Board of Realtors as executive director. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Dawn is survived by her daughter, Shannon Bullard and spouse Kenneth of Hickory; sister, Deborah Koen of Millers Creek; grandchildren, Riley Bullard and Jamie Bullard both of Hickory; and nieces, Laura Craft and spouse Andrew of Millers Creek, Ashley Wolfe and spouse John of Mt. Airy.
No service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Annette Battle, PO Box 9, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.
Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
