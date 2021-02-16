Mrs. Deane Greer Lewis, 94 of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone, N.C.
She was born March 19th, 1926 in Baldwin, a daughter of George Ray Greer and Carrie Alice Gentry Greer.
Deane attended school at West Jefferson School and graduated in 1943. Near the end of World War II, she married Emory Lewis. Together, the couple raised their family in the Baldwin Community. In addition to being a homemaker, she worked for several years in her mid-life at the IRC manufacturing facility in Boone, NC.
She was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church. She enjoyed homemaking, her flower gardens, and birdwatching. The family remembers most fondly her tendency to worry about them. Following her retirement, and as her free time and family grew, a great deal of her attention was spent helping the family to anticipate any problems and needs that her long life during often difficult times suggested.
In addition to her parents, Deane was preceded in death by infant daughters LaDonna and Sharon; husband, Emory; and sister, Willie Lee Goodman.
She is survived by three daughters, Emily Duvall and husband Jack of Jefferson, Lydia Miller of West Jefferson, Beverly Lewis of West Jefferson; one brother, Kenneth Greer and Wife Jean of West Jefferson, two sisters, Betty Jo Hart and Husband DJ of West Jefferson and Gladys Goodman of Boone; four grandchildren, Lyndell Duvall and Wife Michaela of Fleetwood, Alanna Dingus and Husband Bill of Nickelsville, VA, Devron Miller of West Jefferson, and Darren Miller and Wife Vanessa of West Jefferson. Five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private graveside service will be held at Bethany Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Medi Home Hospice, 400 Shadowline Drive, Suite 100-B, Boone, NC 28607 or Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living activities department, 287 Bamboo Road, Boone, NC 28607 or Bethany Cemetery, 519 Hwy 194 South, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.