Mrs. Debra Sue Salmons, 64 of North Wilkesboro, N.C., passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 at her home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Debra was born December 18, 1957 in Jefferson, NC to John Dennis Salmons and Shelby Carpenter Hartzog. She was a member of Pine Swamp Baptist Church.
Debra was a former restaurant owner, a loving mother, sister, daughter and aunt. She loved traveling and meeting new people.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father; William “Bill” Hartzog and a sister; Amanda Beth Hartzog.
She is survived by two daughters, Amanda Pennington and husband Ryan of N. Wilkesboro, Mary Blackburn and husband Chris of Independence, VA; a son, Allen Piepenbrok of North Wilkesboro; four grandchildren, Hunter Piepenbrok (Mary Simpson) Kobe Pennington, Derek Pennington Justice Blackburn; two sisters, Brenda Summerlin and husband Billy of Macclesfield, NC and Sandie Bower and husband Mark of West Jefferson; nieces, Emily Summerlin, Renaee Summerlin Cooper; and nephews, Joseph Bower, Matt Bower, Seth Bower.
