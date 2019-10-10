Delma Lee Long Sheets, 85, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
She was born July 28, 1934 in Ashe County, N.C., to Dewey and Tencie Bare Long.
Delma was a very social person who loved people, children, and being in and attending plays. She was a giving person. Mrs. Sheets was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claude Allen Sheets; brother, Carl Dean Long; and sister, Jean Long Caudill.
Surviving are her sisters in law, Ruby G. Long of Jefferson, Eula Sheets of West Jefferson; nephews, Ricky Dean Long and spouse, Robin Pitt-Long, of Conowingo, Maryland, David Bucky Long and spouse, Trish, of Jefferson; nieces, Pat Osborne and spouse, Allen, of Crumpler, Debbie Caudill Glaze and spouse, Scott, of North Wilkesboro, Penny Hall and spouse, Carl, of Rutherfordton; god daughter, Melinda Dunford and spouse, Tim, of Gastonia; god son, Michael Darnell of Myrtle Beach; and great god children, Chase Dunford and Maeleigh Darnell.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at North Beaver Baptist Church in West Jefferson with the Rev. David Blackburn and the Rev. Wayne Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Calloway Cemetery. The family will receive friends at North Beaver Baptist Church from 1:00 until 2:00 on Saturday, prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to North Beaver Baptist Church, 8000 NC Highway 163, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com
Commented