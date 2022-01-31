Dennis D. Jason, 77, of 407 Pete’s Hill Dr, Lansing, N.C., died at home under hospice care on January 28, 2022.
He was born on July 4, 1944 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He taught for 20 years in Illinois, became a campground owner in Enfield, NC and a DSS caseworker in Sparta, NC and then retired.
He is survived by his spouse, Pamela Jo Jason; three sons, Michael Jason of San Antonio, TX, David Jason of Yuma, AZ, and Richard Jason of Fayetteville, NC; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Jefferson.
A reception will be held in his home on February 6th between 1 p.m.and 5 p.m.