Mr. Dennis Vannoy, 71, of Fleetwood, N.C., passed away Monday morning, April 4, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 2PM at Boone Family Funeral Home with the Rev. Kevin Hopson officiating.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Boone Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Vannoy was born in Queens, New York on November 23, 1950 to the late Winfred and Lorraine Schoeppner Vannoy. He worked for many years and retired from St. Lucie County Fire Department in Fort Pierce, Florida. Dennis was a dedicated member of New River Calvary Church in Fleetwood. He loved spending time with his family, and also fishing and air boating. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and will be missed by all.
He is preceded in death by his brother; Ronald Vannoy.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 50 years, Terry Rogers Vannoy; one son, Michael Vannoy of Sugar Mountain; one daughter, Angela Vannoy Marsh of Ocala, FL; three sisters, Denise Combs and husband Michael of Fleetwood, Bonnie Upshaw and husband Randy of Niangua, MO, and Dorothy Buxton of Fort Pierce, FL; three grandchildren, Christian Hendry, Tyler Hendry, and Brian Vannoy; five great-grandchildren, Coeyn Hendry, Diesel Hendry, Addison Hendry, Adalynn Vannoy, and Emberlee Vannoy, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Medi Home Hospice, PO Box 421, Jefferson, NC 28640.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
