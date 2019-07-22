Derek Eugene Trivette, 32, passed away on 14, July 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
He was born on October 02, 1986 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to Johnny Trivette and Loretta Wilcox.
Derek grew up in both Deep Gap and West Jefferson, North Carolina. He completed his GED in 2004 from Wilkes Community College (WCC) located in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Additionally, in 2018 Derek accomplished an Associates Degree (AS) in Computer Technology Administer with a minor in Networking, also from Wilkes Community College.
Derek married Alicia Trivette in 2006 at Blue Ridge Church located in West Jefferson, North Carolina. They were happily married for 13 years. Derek attended Trinity Baptist Church during his childhood where he accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior and was baptized. He enjoyed restoring his old dodge (nicknamed the Beast), gaming, outdoors, farming, and building computers.
Derek was preceded in death by his beloved mother-in-law, Sherry Barker.
Derek is survived by his spouse Alicia; his children, Joseph, Bryne, and Ashlee, of West Jefferson, North Carolina; his mom and dad, Johnny and Tina Trivette, of Deep Gap, North Carolina; mother, Loretta Wilcox, of West Jefferson, North Carolina; his brothers and sister, Chris Trivette, Cory Coffey, Daniel Trivette, and Charity Trivette.
Following Derek’s death, Wake Forest Baptist Hospital named Derek Trivette a Hero for saving three others life’s in a selfless act of donation through Donation Life America.
