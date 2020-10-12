Diana L. Hamm, 51, of West Jefferson, N.C., passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home.
Diana was born on Sunday, April 27, 1969 in Ashe County, North Carolina to the late Walter Worth and Gertrude MacCauley Hamm. In addition to her parents, Diana was also preceded in death by a brother, Stevie Hamm.
Diana was a member of Midway Baptist Church. She was an avid collector of oriental themed pieces and, in her younger years, she enjoyed painting. Diana attended and graduated from Appalachian State University, being a single parent during her time there was an accomplishment that she was proud of. She also loved spending time with her friends and family.
Ms. Hamm is survived by her sons, Tyler Grooms, his fiancée Gabby Hamm, and their son, Walter Worth, and Ethan Grooms; her brothers, David Hamm, Tony Hamm and his daughters, Gabrielle Hamm, and Vanessa Hamm; her sister, Rebecca McNeill and her husband Chris McNeill and their daughters Samantha and Taylor McNeill.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by Pastors Steve Leashomb and Tim Hamm. Burial followed in the Davis Lyle Hamm Cemetery.
The family received friends from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm two hours prior to the service at Ashelawn.
Flowers were accepted or memorials may be made to the family; 903 Hillcrest Ave. West Jefferson, NC 28694.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be viewed or sent to the family through our website at www.ashelawn.com.
Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens was entrusted with Ms. Hamm's arrangements.