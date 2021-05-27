Mrs. Dolly M. Perry, 89, of Creston, N.C., the Flatwoods Community, passed away Monday evening, May 24, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Boone Family Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brian Weaver and the Rev. Jim Greer officiating. Burial will follow in the Burnt School House Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, prior to the funeral service.
Mrs. Perry was born in Grayson County, Virginia on July 19, 1931 to the late Rudy and Amanda Blevins Shepherd. She was a faithful member of Mountain View Baptist Church. Dolly was a loving mother and grandmother; her family and friends were always welcomed at her home. She spent many hours quilting, cooking, gardening and canning; her greatest pride and joy was her family. She enjoyed life to the fullest; she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Rhuda Perry; a brother, Lenny Shepherd; two half-brothers, Fred and Todd Shepherd; and four half-sisters, Stacey Sturgill, Angie Farmer, Ennis and Ruby Shepherd.
Mrs. Perry is survived by a son, James David Perry, of Bluff City, TN; five daughters, Frances Payne and husband, Bill, of Creston, Shirley Lewis and husband, Rob, of Lansing, Freda Mae Perry, of Mountain City, TN, Anita Black and husband, Eddie, of Jefferson and Ann Dixon and husband, Bill, of Warrensville; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; with one more sweet baby girl on the way; several nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may to Mountain View Baptist Church, c/o Rick Greer, 823 Hospital Road, Mountain City, TN 37682.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Medi Home Health and Hospice and a heartfelt thank you to her Hospice nurse, Becca.
Pallbearers are as follows: Kevin Roberts, Greg Lipford, Tony Greer, Lloyd Miller, Jamie Pennington and Aaron Simcox.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.