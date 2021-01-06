Mr. Donald Charles Thompson, 88, of High Point, N.C., passed away on Monday, January 4th, 2021 peacefully after a brief battle with cancer.
He was born on May 17th, 1932 in Laurel Springs, NC to Frank & Lula Sheets Thompson. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Elma Thompson; two brothers William & Gene Thompson; and nephew, Gary Thompson.
Don is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sylvia Thompson. He has two sons, Donald & Randy Thompson; two grandchildren, Chelsie & Joshua Thompson; two-great grandchildren, Jax & Laythan Thompson and two nieces, Linda T. Bermitt & Cheryl Thompson, all of Winston-Salem, NC. Several sister and brothers-in-law Graciela & David Windsor; Ruth Davis, Leticia & Sergio Saldana, Esther & Francisco Hernandez, Maria Barajas, Alicia & Hilario Hernandez, Lidia & Jose Santos-Cantu; Manuel & Wendy Barajas, Alberto & Norma Barajas; and numerous great nieces, nieces, and nephews.
Don was loved by all who met him. He will always be remembered for his love for Putt Putt, Atlanta Braves Baseball, weekly trips for lottery tickets, jokes, hardy handshakes and hugs, love for children, love for his dog, Benji, and his larger-than life smile. We were blessed to have him with us for 88 years and look forward to the time we can meet again in Heaven.
A public graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 7th at 12:00 p.m. at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem, NC. The family will receive friends from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont at 1801 Westchester Dr. High Point, NC, 27262 in memory of Donald C. Thompson.
Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.