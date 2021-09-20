Donald Leroy “Booger” Beam, 80, of Jonas Ridge, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Grace Hospital in Morganton.
A native of Avery County, he was a son of the late France and Velma Franklin Beam and the husband of Cynthia Mixon Beam, who passed away in 2016. He was also preceded in death by a son, Richard Allen Beam, who passed away on September 4; sister, Kathleen Clark and brother, Ralph Beam.
Booger was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was an auto mechanic, truck driver and shrubbery digger for many years.
Surviving are his sons, Jesse McDonald Beam and wife Stephanie, of Morganton and Wayne Beam and wife, Becky, also of Morganton; grandchildren, Amanda Doreen Carpenter and husband, Scott, Jesse Allen Beam and wife, Ramona, and Heather and Dustin Pennington; great-grandchildren, Kiley Wallace and Jasmine Beam; sister, Juanita Carol Poteat and husband, Dean, of Dysartsville; brother, Joe Beam and wife, Ethel, of Dysartsville; sister-in-law, Cynthia Ann Beam Carver and husband, Joe, of Jonas Ridge; and brother-in-law, Wesley Clark, of Jonas Ridge. Several other extended family also survive.
A graveside service to celebrate Booger’s life will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 24th, 2021 in the Barrier Cemetery behind Mountain Crossing Mercantile Store. The Rev. Donald Gragg and the Rev. David “Cotton” Ray will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Pat Ray Post 4286. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., prior to the service at the cemetery.
